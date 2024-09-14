Browns Insider Says Team Has Likely Made Decision At LT For Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are currently patching things together on the offensive line as they await the returns of star offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, who are both getting close to returning from the season-ending injuries that cut their 2023 seasons short.

After giving up six sacks in Week 1 to the Dallas Cowboys, the team has likely decided what it wants to do at left tackle for Sunday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that the Browns are likely poised to start James Hudson III at left tackle against the Jaguars in Week 2.

The #Browns are likely poised to start James Hudson III at LT with the elevation of Germain Ifedi per @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/fsM1KDJcyI — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 14, 2024

Veteran tackle Germain Ifedi has also been elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game to provide some depth.

Hudson played in 16 games in 2023 with six starts at right tackle after Conklin tore his ACL in Week 1 and played in all 17 games in 2022 with three starts at RT.

Hudson was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and will now be responsible for shifting to the other side of the line and protecting Deshaun Watson’s blind side.

He started at left tackle against the Cowboys and was part of the unit that saw Watson get sacked six times, though it was clear much of the pressure was on Watson more than it was on his linemen.

Watson looked skittish and indecisive in the pocket and held the ball for a long time, often sliding right into sacks and leading to 21 incompletions and a pair of interceptions as he continues to struggle to find his way back to form.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Trevor Lawrence