Browns Nation

Friday, May 16, 2025
Browns Veteran Reveals Why Defense Regressed Last Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense witnessed a concerning decline from their dominant 2023 campaign to a disappointing showing in 2024.

After establishing itself as an elite unit with impressive statistics across multiple categories, the defense struggled to maintain that standard of excellence, prompting questions about its ability to recapture its former glory.

Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris recently addressed this regression during his appearance on the “Honor The Land” podcast.

Harris offered a candid assessment of what went wrong, pointing to fundamental issues that plagued the unit throughout the season.

“I would say a little bit of toughness. We got punched in the mouth, wouldn’t punch back… I would say it was a little bit of a hangover from the year before too. […] You got to go out there and prove that s*** every year. And we didn’t do a good enough job of erasing the year before and coming out there and making our name for ourselves in 2024. So, it’s just unfortunate because we did have all that talent. So, this year, I think it was a wake-up call. I think you’re going to see a way better product,” Harris said.

The defensive collapse was evident in multiple areas.

After leading the NFL in yards allowed during their standout 2023 season, the Browns’ defense struggled significantly with fundamentals in 2024.

Their takeaway production plummeted from 28 to a mere 12, while their run defense ranked among the league’s worst, particularly in limiting yards after contact.

Tactical issues further compounded their struggles.

The defense frequently appeared overaggressive, creating vulnerabilities that opposing offenses readily exploited.

Meanwhile, the offense’s inconsistency regularly placed additional pressure on the defensive unit, forcing them into difficult situations throughout games.

As preparation for the 2025 season approaches, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz faces the challenge of restoring discipline and balance to the unit.

Browns Nation