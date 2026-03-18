Josh Cribbs Has Honest Take On Browns’ New Signing

The Cleveland Browns have been more active than many fans expected during the offseason, making several moves over the past few weeks to bolster both sides of the ball. They’ve placed a special emphasis on offense, as it was their most troublesome unit in 2025.

Fans have been pleased to see their investments in the offensive line, as they’re hoping to heavily protect whoever their starting quarterback is. One of their most recent additions was G Zion Johnson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson was mostly held in high regard during his time in LA, and the Browns rewarded him with a corresponding contract of three years for nearly $50 million. A contract of this size seems massive to most people, but, as former player Josh Cribbs pointed out via The Top Dawgs Show, Johnson isn’t likely to see a lot of that money.

“If he’s not starting, that’s not going to be the amount that he can make… $50 million is more like $22,” Cribbs said.

How much money will Zion Johnson actually make off his massive contract? #DawgPound "$50M is more like $22M." – @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/jSWaxxBo5x — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 17, 2026

As Cribbs mentioned, there are a lot of incentives and bonuses tied up in most players’ contracts, and it’s difficult for them to earn the full advertised amount. Offensive linemen don’t have the same kind of metrics as wide receivers and quarterbacks, but Cribbs explained that a lot of their bonuses have to do with how much time they spend on the field.

The best ability in the NFL is availability, and that sentiment could not be truer for offensive linemen. The line needs to work in sync to work most effectively, and if even one player is out due to injury, it can mess up the overall flow of the offense.

Cleveland’s offensive line has struggled for years, so any additions or changes will almost certainly result in marked improvements, but at the end of the day, these new additions have to stay healthy and on the field. Thankfully, Johnson hasn’t struggled with health much throughout his career, so if that trajectory continues, the Browns will greatly benefit, and his paycheck will also see a surge.

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