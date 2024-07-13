Josh Cribbs Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

To say that the Cleveland Browns have suffered more than any other team in NFL history in regard to their quarterback situation wouldn’t be an understatement.

The team’s never-stopping revolving door at the quarterback position has become infamous around the league.

That’s why they went all-in and ignored several red flags to make a run at Deshaun Watson.

Watson was quite costly, and not just in PR terms.

The team gave up a lot to get him and then gave him a fully-guaranteed and hefty contract extension.

Watson, however, has yet to pay them back.

Nonetheless, former Browns great Josh Cribbs still has faith in him.

In the latest edition of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, the retired star stated that Watson has already proved that he has that “it” factor, adding that he’s the kind of player you want to have on your team when the lights get bright.

.@JoshCribbs16 & @ChefZae23 show love to Deshaun Watson for his resiliency in last year's Ravens game. "He showed that he has the "it" factor. When the lights cut on, you're down, you need somebody to step up." presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/cetB0g0t3V — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 12, 2024

Truth be told, Watson was fresh off his best game as a Brown when he suffered that season-ending injury.

He was literally perfect in the second half and outplayed Lamar Jackson to orchestrate a huge comeback win in a divisional game, giving the fans plenty of hope before snatching it right back with his injury.

Time is running out, and the Browns might have to make a tough call if Watson doesn’t deliver early in the season, especially with a championship-caliber roster.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, as the talent is most definitely there, and the fans desperately want to root for him.

NEXT:

Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety