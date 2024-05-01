Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns’ Late-Round Picks

Despite first joining the NFL nearly two decades ago, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs remembers his rookie season well.

In 2005, Cribbs joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after serving as a quarterback for nearby Kent State University.

Cribbs was quickly identified as a special teams player, earning time on the kickoff team as a defender and as a return specialist.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the titular host explained that Cleveland’s late-round draft picks could see a similar path as he did to an NFL career.

“I believe that these guys will contend for the 53 (man roster) but will be special teams guys right away,” Cribbs said via a video clip shared to Twitter by the podcast’s official account.

LIVE! @JoshCribbs16 & @MrsMariaCribbs recap the #Browns 2024 draft, Hit the streets in search of the best pizza in Cleveland & so much more! Presented by @Tipico! https://t.co/GlP7ToEVi3 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 30, 2024

His remarks start at the 9:18 mark of the video as he discusses the sixth-round selection of Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson, the seventh-round selection of South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden, and the seventh-round selection of Cincinnati defensive tackle Jowon Briggs.

Noting that the team had returning starters at all three positions already, Cribbs said that NFL Draft Day 3 players would need to imitate his pathway to earn playing time in 2024.

Cribbs pointed out that Harden would not earn playing time defensively right away as Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, and Denzel Ward will handle the cornerback roles this year.

Providing depth at those positions is not a bad thing, Cribbs explained, noting that these rookies could still see playing time should injuries require the Browns to use their bench.

