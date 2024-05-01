Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns’ Late-Round Picks

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

 

Despite first joining the NFL nearly two decades ago, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs remembers his rookie season well.

In 2005, Cribbs joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after serving as a quarterback for nearby Kent State University.

Cribbs was quickly identified as a special teams player, earning time on the kickoff team as a defender and as a return specialist.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the titular host explained that Cleveland’s late-round draft picks could see a similar path as he did to an NFL career.

“I believe that these guys will contend for the 53 (man roster) but will be special teams guys right away,” Cribbs said via a video clip shared to Twitter by the podcast’s official account.

His remarks start at the 9:18 mark of the video as he discusses the sixth-round selection of Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson, the seventh-round selection of South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden, and the seventh-round selection of Cincinnati defensive tackle Jowon Briggs.

Noting that the team had returning starters at all three positions already, Cribbs said that NFL Draft Day 3 players would need to imitate his pathway to earn playing time in 2024.

Cribbs pointed out that Harden would not earn playing time defensively right away as Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, and Denzel Ward will handle the cornerback roles this year.

Providing depth at those positions is not a bad thing, Cribbs explained, noting that these rookies could still see playing time should injuries require the Browns to use their bench.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation