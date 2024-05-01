Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades

Over the past four years, the Cleveland Browns have been an extremely active franchise during the NFL Draft, trading draft picks for veteran players or using their draft inventory to either get higher picks or more selections.

Browns GM Andrew Berry is the architect behind those moves.

The 2024 NFL Draft, however, was Berry’s first where Cleveland did not make a trade, forcing the team to use all six picks on players in the original positions where Cleveland entered the draft.

In a recent “Cleveland Browns Daily” Podcast interview, Berry admitted that the team sought trade partners for deals that did not pan out last week during the annual draft process.

“Opportunities that going into the weekend we hoped would become available to us that didn’t because we would have liked to turn six picks into a few more, whether it was present or future,” Berry said.

Host Nathan Zegura prefaced his question to the Browns GM with Berry’s response from the previous week, suggesting that Berry’s version of a good draft would be the team maximizing its resources.

Zegura followed up that question by asking Berry if he was frustrated about the team’s inability to trade for more picks in either this year’s draft or the following year’s process.

Berry deflected about his emotions following the missed trade opportunities, saying instead that “sometimes, the ball bounces that way.”

The GM added that the timing of the deals presented were not right, and Cleveland coaches are happy with the players that the team drafted.

