Sunday, December 14, 2025
Josh Cribbs Proposes Surprising Plan For Myles Garrett If He Breaks Sack Record

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass rusher in the game. If he continues to play this way, he may go down as the best pass rusher of all time, at least numbers-wise.

Garrett is just 2.5 sacks away from tying Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.  And with four more games to play, he should be able to eclipse that single-season record.

However, Josh Cribbs isn’t too excited about having him play in some meaningless games after he breaks the record.

That’s why he wants Garrett to limit his reps after he breaks the record.

“In reality, we don’t need to see him. Limit his reps,” Cribb said.

That makes sense to a degree, but it would also go against everything the game stands for. If anything, he has an opportunity to make history, and he should strive to record as many sacks as possible.

Garrett’s chances of playing meaningful playoff games in Cleveland don’t seem that big right now. He’s getting paid generational wealth to play, so he might as well play. Who knows? This might be as good as it gets for him, and adding more sacks to his tally will be crucial to his legacy.

Garrett might even go down as the greatest player in franchise history.

And even if this team won’t make the playoffs, he still needs to go out there and lead by example.

Browns Nation