Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Questions If 1 Problem Will Ever Be Fixed With Browns

Josh Cribbs Questions If 1 Problem Will Ever Be Fixed With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Former Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs celebrates prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has spiraled into disappointment, with the team languishing at 2-7 after starting the year with high expectations.

Their downward trajectory stems from unsteady quarterback play and mounting injuries, particularly affecting Deshaun Watson, who was brought in to be their franchise quarterback.

The Browns have been forced to pivot to backup options like Jameis Winston, who showed promise in Week 8 before things unraveled in Week 9.

Former Browns star Josh Cribbs recently highlighted a persistent issue plaguing the team during his show “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

He zeroed in on the team’s ongoing communication problems, stating, “That’s the theme of this team miscommunications, there is lack of communication and lack of cohesiveness.”

The Browns’ defense, once touted as among the NFL’s elite units, has struggled to maintain its dominance this season.

While individual talents like Myles Garrett continue to shine, the defensive unit lacks the coordination and unity seen in previous campaigns.

The offense has faced its own hurdles, struggling to establish consistency and convert crucial third downs.

Recent matchups have offered glimpses of potential, but these moments have largely ended in frustration, particularly in winnable games against comparable opponents.

Cribbs’ analysis extended to Winston’s recent performance against the Chargers, where the veteran quarterback appeared to struggle with team chemistry.

While avoiding placing sole blame on Winston, Cribbs observed that the quarterback seems to be playing as if he has elite receiving options at his disposal – a luxury the current Browns roster doesn’t provide.

The mounting frustration among Browns faithful is palpable.

After reaching the playoffs last season, the team’s regression has sparked serious concerns about their trajectory.

The combination of quarterback instability, communication breakdowns, and inconsistent play has left fans and analysts questioning whether the Browns can recapture their previous form and what changes might be necessary to right the ship.

NEXT:  ESPN Nominates Myles Garrett For Midseason Award
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation