Josh Cribbs Questions If 1 Problem Will Ever Be Fixed With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has spiraled into disappointment, with the team languishing at 2-7 after starting the year with high expectations.

Their downward trajectory stems from unsteady quarterback play and mounting injuries, particularly affecting Deshaun Watson, who was brought in to be their franchise quarterback.

The Browns have been forced to pivot to backup options like Jameis Winston, who showed promise in Week 8 before things unraveled in Week 9.

Former Browns star Josh Cribbs recently highlighted a persistent issue plaguing the team during his show “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

He zeroed in on the team’s ongoing communication problems, stating, “That’s the theme of this team miscommunications, there is lack of communication and lack of cohesiveness.”

The Browns’ defense, once touted as among the NFL’s elite units, has struggled to maintain its dominance this season.

While individual talents like Myles Garrett continue to shine, the defensive unit lacks the coordination and unity seen in previous campaigns.

The offense has faced its own hurdles, struggling to establish consistency and convert crucial third downs.

Recent matchups have offered glimpses of potential, but these moments have largely ended in frustration, particularly in winnable games against comparable opponents.

Cribbs’ analysis extended to Winston’s recent performance against the Chargers, where the veteran quarterback appeared to struggle with team chemistry.

While avoiding placing sole blame on Winston, Cribbs observed that the quarterback seems to be playing as if he has elite receiving options at his disposal – a luxury the current Browns roster doesn’t provide.

The mounting frustration among Browns faithful is palpable.

After reaching the playoffs last season, the team’s regression has sparked serious concerns about their trajectory.

The combination of quarterback instability, communication breakdowns, and inconsistent play has left fans and analysts questioning whether the Browns can recapture their previous form and what changes might be necessary to right the ship.

