Monday, August 25, 2025
Josh Cribbs Raises Eyebrows With Browns QB Claim

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns exit preseason with uncertainty hovering over their most important position.

While the team boasts four quarterbacks on the roster, questions persist about whether any of them represent the long-term answer at the position.

Former Browns standout Josh Cribbs recently sparked discussion during an appearance on ‘The Top Dawg Show podcast’ with his assessment of the team’s quarterback situation.

“They don’t feel like they have their franchise quarterback, the quarterback of the future who’s going to play in that new stadium, in the building just yet. They’re looking for that backup. But that’s why we possibly have two top-10 first-round picks next season—because they don’t believe the quarterback is in the room. He could be with the Browns, and that depends on Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel,” Cribbs said.

His comments reflect what many believe about Cleveland’s approach to building draft capital for next year’s quarterback class.

The current quarterback room includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco is set to handle Week 1 duties while the younger players battle for backup roles and development opportunities.

Gabriel has impressed coaches with his composure during early preseason work, though questions remain about his ceiling as a third-round selection.

Sanders brings talent from his Colorado days, but he showed inconsistency in decision-making during his recent outing against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the front office are treating the coming months as an extended evaluation period.

Both rookies will receive chances to prove they belong in future plans while the organization weighs its options.

The franchise faces a critical juncture as it prepares for the new Brook Park stadium.

Establishing quarterback stability remains the primary focus for a team looking to build sustainable success around its upcoming facility.

They may just be preparing for another significant investment at the position if neither Gabriel nor Sanders emerges as a clear franchise cornerstone.

