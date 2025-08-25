Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams created fresh controversy around rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

His benching before a crucial two-minute drill has sparked debate about his development and role within the team’s quarterback hierarchy.

Many questioned whether Stefanski was deliberately limiting Sanders’ opportunities compared to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

When reporter Mary Kay Cabot asked about speculation that he was holding Sanders back, Stefanski rejected the idea entirely.

“Obviously, I don’t concern myself with outside things, but I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said. “We’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that’s what we’ll stay committed to. That’s what’s important to me.”

"Obviously, I don't concern myself with outside things, but I'm committed to his development, just like all of our rookies," Stefanski said. "We'll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that's what we'll stay committed to. That's what's important to me."

Sanders appeared ready to lead a potential game-winning drive with the Browns trailing 17-16 in the fourth quarter.

Instead, head coach Kevin Stefanski chose Tyler Huntley for the final possession. Huntley delivered, guiding Cleveland to a victory with a game-winning field goal.

Sanders struggled throughout the game against Los Angeles. He completed just three of six passes for 14 yards while taking five sacks and managing only one first down across five second-half drives.

Protection problems along the offensive line contributed to his difficulties, though his tendency to hold the ball too long also played a role.

The performance marked a sharp contrast from his preseason debut against Carolina.

Sanders looked impressive in that opener, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the starter.

The Browns released Huntley on Sunday, but questions about Sanders’ standing in the quarterback competition persist.

His limited first-team repetitions during training camp had already fueled speculation before Saturday’s benching added another layer to the ongoing discussion.

