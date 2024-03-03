Browns Nation

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

By

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs
Josh Cribbs (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been through everything.

The fans have endured multiple tough times, yet they continue to sit tight and support their team through thick and thin.

That’s why the players who leave it all on the field become legends in town as well.

Notably, former Browns star Josh Cribbs can attest to that.

In the latest edition of the Burning River Sportscast, he shared some of his favorite memories playing in Cleveland (via Burning River Sportscast on Twitter).

He talked about all the love the fans showed him night in and night out and how they often took care of his tab in the bar and whatnot.

The Browns may not have the biggest fan base like the Dallas Cowboys, but the fans sure make their presence felt.

Cleveland Browns Stadium was absolutely buzzing last season, with the fans rallying behind the most resilient team in all of football.

Hopefully, last season will put an end to the team’s never-ending struggles.

They have everything they need to get over the hump and make it to the big game.

They have a championship-caliber defense and some of the best special teams in the league, and they have now given Deshaun Watson a proven quarterback guru to help him get back to his old ways.

This Browns team has an opportunity to make history.

Just imagine how big of a legend they could become in the area if they get the job done this season; they might never play for a meal or a drink ever again in their lives.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

