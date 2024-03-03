Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins
Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season.

But, as they say, the rich always get richer, and all good things could get even better.

Notably, there have been some rumors tying soon-to-be free agent DT Christian Wilkins with the Browns.

Adding Wilkins could feel like overkill and some Cleveland fans would rather the team’s money go somewhere else, he’s just too good for the Browns not to at least consider signing him if there’s a realistic possibility to do so.

Considering that, Browns insider Tyler Johnson recently pointed out an interesting fact about the soon-to-be free agent (Tyler Johnson on Twitter).

We already knew that he used to be teammates with Deshaun Watson during their days together with the Clemson Tigers.

However, that’s not the only coincidence, as they also happen to share the same agent.

The Browns have obviously been in constant talks with his agent, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that they could make an approach for the star defender.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly gone back and forth regarding their ability and determination to keep Wilkins, and it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be able to retain him unless they place him under the franchise tag.

The Browns could definitely use more help on offense, especially at the wide receiver position.

Then again, it’s not very often that a team has an opportunity to sign a player of Wilkins’ caliber, and if Watson can give Cleveland a hand by picking up the phone and reaching out to him, they might have to do it.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

47 mins ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

55 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

1 hour ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

17 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

22 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Remember Notable Combine Performance From Last Year

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Is Reportedly On The Radar Of AFC Team

2 days ago

Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Browns Meet 2 Notable WR Prospects At The 2024 Combine

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Explains What Browns Should Do After Signing New OC

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Explains Why Browns Don't Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Analyst Questions Potential Nick Chubb Replacement As RB1

3 days ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Tony Grossi Predicts What Browns Will Do With Top 2024 Draft Pick

3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James Sends Strong Message About Myles Garrett

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley

Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

4 days ago

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

No more pages to load