Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season.

But, as they say, the rich always get richer, and all good things could get even better.

Notably, there have been some rumors tying soon-to-be free agent DT Christian Wilkins with the Browns.

Adding Wilkins could feel like overkill and some Cleveland fans would rather the team’s money go somewhere else, he’s just too good for the Browns not to at least consider signing him if there’s a realistic possibility to do so.

Considering that, Browns insider Tyler Johnson recently pointed out an interesting fact about the soon-to-be free agent (Tyler Johnson on Twitter).

Christian Wilkins shares the same agent as #Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and they were teammates at Clemson. https://t.co/JatlKiGTSX — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) March 3, 2024

We already knew that he used to be teammates with Deshaun Watson during their days together with the Clemson Tigers.

However, that’s not the only coincidence, as they also happen to share the same agent.

The Browns have obviously been in constant talks with his agent, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that they could make an approach for the star defender.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly gone back and forth regarding their ability and determination to keep Wilkins, and it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be able to retain him unless they place him under the franchise tag.

The Browns could definitely use more help on offense, especially at the wide receiver position.

Then again, it’s not very often that a team has an opportunity to sign a player of Wilkins’ caliber, and if Watson can give Cleveland a hand by picking up the phone and reaching out to him, they might have to do it.