Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Before Week 7’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, analysts who cover the Cleveland Browns cautioned that the team’s fanbase may vent their frustrations at the on-field product during the team’s rivalry contest.

Those fears were due to the Browns’ struggles despite entering the year with dreams of a repeat playoff appearance.

Nothing prepared the team for the scene that transpired last Sunday, however.

In the second quarter, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down without contact and stayed on the ground after his Achilles ruptured.

Some of the fans’ responses – cheering or booing Watson – upset players, a moment several players spoke about after the contest.

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs also felt compelled to speak about that moment, too.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast, the titular host shared his thoughts with his viewers, imploring them to stop (via X).

“We’re not expecting you to feel bad for Watson, but it’s a moment you don’t cheer; you have to show some class,” Cribbs said, adding, “You didn’t have to feel sorry, but you certainly didn’t have to praise someone being injured or boo someone injured … that just wasn’t okay.”

Cribbs noted that fans need to respect the weight of the moment as injuries can end seasons or even careers.

In Watson’s case, his season is indeed over, and his career – in Cleveland at least – could be finished, too.

Cribbs added that fans have shown respect in the past for opponents, noting how the team and fans usually react when opponents suffer injuries.

