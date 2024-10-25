Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson’s Injury

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Before Week 7’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, analysts who cover the Cleveland Browns cautioned that the team’s fanbase may vent their frustrations at the on-field product during the team’s rivalry contest.

Those fears were due to the Browns’ struggles despite entering the year with dreams of a repeat playoff appearance.

Nothing prepared the team for the scene that transpired last Sunday, however.

In the second quarter, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down without contact and stayed on the ground after his Achilles ruptured.

Some of the fans’ responses – cheering or booing Watson – upset players, a moment several players spoke about after the contest.

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs also felt compelled to speak about that moment, too.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast, the titular host shared his thoughts with his viewers, imploring them to stop (via X).

“We’re not expecting you to feel bad for Watson, but it’s a moment you don’t cheer; you have to show some class,” Cribbs said, adding, “You didn’t have to feel sorry, but you certainly didn’t have to praise someone being injured or boo someone injured … that just wasn’t okay.”

Cribbs noted that fans need to respect the weight of the moment as injuries can end seasons or even careers.

In Watson’s case, his season is indeed over, and his career – in Cleveland at least – could be finished, too.

Cribbs added that fans have shown respect in the past for opponents, noting how the team and fans usually react when opponents suffer injuries.

NEXT:  Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns File Lawsuit Against City Of Cleveland Over Stadium Dispute

31 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role

2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

11 hours ago

browns helmets

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

12 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

13 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

15 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Now Changing Play-Callers

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Injury Was 'Disgusting'

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns calls out to teammates before a snap in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

20 hours ago

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

21 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Rips Browns Player For 'Pouting' On The Bench

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties

21 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Predicts Browns' Wins And Losses

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

2 days ago

Browns Nation