Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has called the offensive plays for most of his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

The former offensive coordinator was known for a run-first offense that used play-action passes to move the football, but in the offseason, the team hired Ken Dorsey to implement a new-look offense.

Despite Dorsey’s pass-friendly offensive scheme, Stefanski remained the play-caller early this season as the team struggled to move the football or score points.

Earlier this week, Stefanski announced a change as Dorsey will now call the offensive plays.

According to analyst Jason Lloyd, it’s a decision Stefanski made to right the historically poor start Cleveland has witnessed to start the year.

On the “Afternoon Drive” radio show, Lloyd revealed his thoughts on why Stefanski relinquished the play-calling duties now (via X).

“It’s because they’re trying to win,” Lloyd said, emphasizing “They’re trying to win games.”

"Regardless of why Kevin's giving up the play-calling, whether it's his own doing or someone forcing him. Whatever. That part, for this, doesn't matter. It's because they're trying to win. They're trying to win games."

The analyst dismissed the notion Cleveland was attempting to evaluate Dorsey with the play-calling decision.

He made his arguments after radio host Nick Wilson’s comments that the Browns have moved on from winning this season; instead, Wilson believed the organization is setting itself up to give athletes like second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson opportunities to play.

Lloyd acknowledged the Thompson-Robinson would eventually play so that the team could “know what you have in DTR.”

The Browns are 1-6 and on a five-game losing streak, which has all but ended the team’s postseason dreams in 2024.

Only one team made the postseason with a 1-6 start to the year: the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals.

