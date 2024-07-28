Josh Cribbs Reveals If Browns Should Acquire Brandon Aiyuk

The Cleveland Browns addressed their wide receiver situation this offseason.

While some might not be that excited about Jerry Jeudy, he’s still young, and he was a high-end prospect not so long ago.

Perhaps all he needed was a change of scenery to break out, and managing to keep Amari Cooper by his side was also a huge win.

That, plus some younger players getting more time to get a hold of the NFL game, and David Njoku’s surge as a pass-catching machine, makes Josh Cribbs think that the Browns don’t need Brandon Aiyuk.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” Podcast, the former return specialist stated that there weren’t enough footballs to make room for Aiyuk.

Would Brandon Aiyuk be a good fit for the Cleveland Browns? "I don't think it's enough football to go around for Brandon Aiyuk." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/iEsA8QIkir — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 28, 2024

While he acknowledges that Aiyuk is most definitely a very good player, he also thinks that the Browns might be all set, not to mention the fact that Aiyuk is looking to get a huge contract with his next extension.

The Browns don’t seem to be even slightly interested in making a run at Aiyuk, and at this point, perhaps they shouldn’t even consider it.

He was one of the five best wide receivers in the game last season, but they might not be willing to give up the draft capital it could take to get him, especially after not having a first-round pick for years because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

For now, it seems like this team is ready to roll with the hand they have, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

