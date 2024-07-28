Browns Nation

Sunday, July 28, 2024
Amari Cooper's Restructured Contract Makes Future Extension Likely

By
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For nearly a decade, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has been among the best players in the league at his position.

Since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2015, Cooper has recorded 9,486 receiving yards in 140 games, the sixth-most receiving yards of any athlete during the past nine seasons.

He’s also played more games than the other five players on the list, suggesting that he’s dependable and has been mostly injury-free.

Better still, Cooper has not been a distraction for the team as he has a business-like approach to the game and does little to complain about his role with the Browns.

That’s why the Cooper holdout earlier this year surprised the team’s fans despite the receiver making a business decision to ensure his future.

His restructured deal should also excite fans as the language in the contract makes a future Cooper extension more likely.

The restructured deal provides dummy years in the contract that can be voided, but the Browns will take a $22.5 million hit to their salary cap in 2025 to rid themselves of Cooper.

While there are no guarantees in life, it’s virtually certain that Cleveland’s front office has no desire to eat such a significant amount of cap space to avoid re-signing Cooper this offseason.

At worst, Cooper would be asked to sign a new contract before being shipped to another franchise if the team does not want the burden of a huge chunk of 2025’s salary cap being ripped from them.

At best, the Browns and Cooper find a way to continue this relationship and keep one of the best receivers in the NFL wearing a Cleveland uniform for the foreseeable future.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation