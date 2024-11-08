Wild Stat Shows How Bad Browns’ Offense Has Been This Season

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns offense has been a major disappointment so far this season with many areas to point to as to why this offense is only producing 16.4 points per game so far.

As if the fanbase needed another reason to groan, another wild stat has surfaced that shows just how bad this offense has been through nine games.

Mike Lucas of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on X that the Browns are the only team in the NFL with more punt yards than offensive yards this season as Corey Bojorquez has 2,600 punt yards compared to the Browns offense’s 2,470 yards.

The #Browns are the only team in the NFL with more punt yards than total offensive yards this season. Corey Bojorquez: 2,600 punt yards

This is painful and unsurprising since the Browns have only scored more than 18 points once when Jameis Winston led the squad to a surprising upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens a couple of weeks ago in his first start.

Since then, the offense has crashed back down to Earth by scoring just ten points against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Bojorquez has punted 50 times this season, which is five more than any other team in the league, but the bright side is that he is third in the league at 52 yards per punt and leads the league with 23 punts inside the 20-yard-line.

His 84-yard-punt is also the longest in the NFL in over a decade, so the positive spin here is that Bojorquez has been a dominant punter.

Cleveland has to simply try to build some positive momentum over the rest of this season and hopefully, Winston can get back to cooking how he did in the Ravens game.

