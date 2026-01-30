Josh Cribbs Sees Big Opportunity For Todd Monken

Todd Monken will have his work cut out for him during his first year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The team is far from where they want to be, and there are numerous issues that need to be addressed as soon as possible.

That might be daunting to some people, but exciting to others. While speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Josh Cribbs said that this is a significant opportunity for Monken.

He knows the pressure is intense, but Monken could be the man who turns things around for Cleveland.

“It takes a certain type of guy, confident in his ability to succeed, not worrying about the risk. This is an opportunity for a coach who is brave enough to come here and say, ‘I can turn it around. Sign me up. I got it,'” Cribbs said.

"It takes a certain type of guy. This is an opportunity for a coach who is brave enough to turn this around." #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 is excited to see if Todd Monken has the FIRE to change the Cleveland Browns. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/bygEoJ2Swg pic.twitter.com/zuwb7wN2n4 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 29, 2026

Monken is definitely coming into this experience with confidence in himself. Then again, every head coach feels that way and believes they have special keys to newfound success.

The problems with the Browns aren’t just about one part of the team. It’s not solely the offense that is coming up short. There are injury issues, special teams dysfunction, and a lot of confusion about the quarterback. Monken already has a long list of troubles to dive into and fix.

He won’t be able to succeed on his own, but Monken is already hard at work assembling his coaching staff. Some of the people he is bringing to the team have worked with him in Baltimore, which means Monken will be relying on people he knows well and deeply trusts.

Monken is setting himself up for victory, but there will still be many things working against him, no matter how confident and supported he is. If he wants to help this team turn a corner, he will have to remain just as confident in himself and his players after challenges pop up in the new season.

There is no doubt he will be tested.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Gets Honest About Being Head Coach Of Browns