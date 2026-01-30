Todd Monken Gets Honest About Being Head Coach Of Browns

Three years ago, Todd Monken had a difficult choice to make. He could remain at the University of Georgia as its offensive coordinator and try to win a third consecutive national championship, or he could turn that success into an opportunity to satisfy an even bigger goal.

Monken, then 57 years old, chose the latter and joined the Baltimore Ravens as their offensive coordinator, hoping to someday become an NFL head coach. Well, that someday finally arrived with the Cleveland Browns.

Though it may have seemed like a long shot before and during the process, the Browns hired Monken and made him one of the oldest first-time NFL coaches in history. About to turn 60 next month, his bet on himself paid off.

After arriving in Cleveland, Monken got honest about being head coach of the Browns, saying that’s why he left Georgia in the first place.

“It’s surreal. I mean, it’s everything you work for, your whole career. It’s the whole reason I came back to the NFL, the reason I left Georgia. Give yourself a chance to be a head coach in the NFL, be one of the 32,” Monken said.

a surreal moment for Coach Monken pic.twitter.com/zVtrzroRJ7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 30, 2026

Monken’s long career took him from college to the NFL and back to college again before joining the Ravens on John Harbaugh’s staff. He had another significant choice to make in this hiring cycle, as he could have simply stayed with Harbaugh as he became head coach of the New York Giants.

Instead, Monken remained true to his goal and waited for the Browns to make a decision. Though he may have been behind younger offensive-minded candidates Nate Scheelhaase and Grant Udinski among the Browns’ finalists, it didn’t work out with either of them, leaving the job open for Monken to fill.

That came at the expense of current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is reportedly so upset by being passed over that he could leave the organization even though he remains under contract. It could prove to be a difficult situation for Monken to navigate and overcome, but after waiting this long for his chance, he would seem to be up for that challenge as well.

Now, with his long-desired dream job a reality, it’s up to Monken to turn around this franchise and perhaps satisfy its lengthy quest for a Super Bowl appearance.

