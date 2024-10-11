Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Has Doubts About Future QBs With Browns

Josh Cribbs Has Doubts About Future QBs With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

 

Since the team’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have tried numerous times to secure a quarterback in the NFL draft or via free agency or trade that could lead the franchise for years to come.

Cleveland has drafted a dozen quarterbacks over the 25-year period, and the Browns have signed many more in search of a franchise signal caller.

Despite their efforts, the Browns have seemingly always come up short, a fact that isn’t lost on former Browns player and analyst Josh Cribbs.

In his latest “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast, the analyst sent a strong message about potential NFL quarterbacks the team could draft over the next few seasons, using Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning as an example.

“See Arch Manning will turn into – no offense, no offense – Colt McCoy, will turn into Brady Quinn, will turn into Charlie Frye, no offense to these guys,” Cribbs said.

Manning – a second-year athlete – has both immense talent and a strong pedigree with his grandfather and uncles having all played quarterback at high levels in the NFL.

When presented with this instance, Cribbs pushed back that either of those could overturn the curse that hangs over the Browns at this position.

Cribbs pointed to both Johnny Manziel and Frye as examples of “can’t miss” products that Cleveland could not get to realize their NFL potential.

Many of Cleveland’s fans have already begun looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft – and beyond – scouring for potential quarterbacks to replace Deshaun Watson after his miserable start to the season.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals The Earliest Nick Chubb Could Return
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Reveals The Earliest Nick Chubb Could Return

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Believes Offense Will Have 'Spark' Against Eagles

5 hours ago

In this 2010 photo provided by the NFL, Joe Banner of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for an NFL headshot on Thursday, April 22, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joe Banner Takes A Shot At Browns Amid Struggles

5 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

James Hudson Sends A Message To Fans After Surgery

6 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Viral Video Captures Jameis Winston Dancing During Warm-Ups

6 hours ago

JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Suggests Bill O'Brien Responsible For Deshaun Watson's Texans Performances

6 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Will Hit Special Milestone On Sunday

19 hours ago

browns helmets

5 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Bubba Ventrone Believes 1 Browns Player Is 'Close' To Return

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Challenges To Keep Browns In Downtown Stadium

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

22 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

23 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

23 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Doesn't Believe It's Time To Panic About Browns

24 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson Is 'Leaving Throws On The Field'

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

2 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make

2 days ago

Browns Nation