Josh Cribbs Has Doubts About Future QBs With Browns

Since the team’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have tried numerous times to secure a quarterback in the NFL draft or via free agency or trade that could lead the franchise for years to come.

Cleveland has drafted a dozen quarterbacks over the 25-year period, and the Browns have signed many more in search of a franchise signal caller.

Despite their efforts, the Browns have seemingly always come up short, a fact that isn’t lost on former Browns player and analyst Josh Cribbs.

In his latest “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast, the analyst sent a strong message about potential NFL quarterbacks the team could draft over the next few seasons, using Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning as an example.

“See Arch Manning will turn into – no offense, no offense – Colt McCoy, will turn into Brady Quinn, will turn into Charlie Frye, no offense to these guys,” Cribbs said.

Are the Browns doomed to always miss on quarterbacks, no matter how much they can't miss the prospect? #DawgPound "See, Arch Manning would turn into no offense Colt McCoy, or turn into Brady Quinn, or turn into Charlie Frye." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/tupoLJeoDT — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 11, 2024

Manning – a second-year athlete – has both immense talent and a strong pedigree with his grandfather and uncles having all played quarterback at high levels in the NFL.

When presented with this instance, Cribbs pushed back that either of those could overturn the curse that hangs over the Browns at this position.

Cribbs pointed to both Johnny Manziel and Frye as examples of “can’t miss” products that Cleveland could not get to realize their NFL potential.

Many of Cleveland’s fans have already begun looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft – and beyond – scouring for potential quarterbacks to replace Deshaun Watson after his miserable start to the season.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals The Earliest Nick Chubb Could Return