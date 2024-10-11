Insider Reveals The Earliest Nick Chubb Could Return

The 1-4 Cleveland Browns are speeding down the wrong path and are heading into a daunting matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Cleveland is looking to avoid a 1-5 start that could make this early-season hole too deep to dig out of.

The offense still hasn’t cracked 18 points in a game yet and is desperate for any kind of help, and one insider recently revealed when superstar running back Nick Chubb could be back in uniform to hopefully ignite a lifeless offense.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson appeared on The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show and said, “I think the Cincinnati game is probably the earliest he was ever going to play and it might not be by then. They’re not going to rush it.”

When will we see Nick Chubb? #DawgPound "I think the Cincinnati game is probably the earliest he was ever going to play and it might not be then. They're not going to rush it." –@AkronJackson presented by @drinkgaragebeer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ewdceIzaPo — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) October 11, 2024

Jackson also added how the plan was always for Chubb to return sometime in the middle of October and made it known.

The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, which would be a fairly quick turnaround for Chubb after just returning to practice before the team’s Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders.

With an injury as gruesome and delicate as Chubb had, it would be foolish to rush him back even though the team needs him so badly, as any reinjury would likely signal an end to the Browns season, and potentially Chubb’s career.

Backup running back Jerome Ford has filled in admirably in Chubb’s absence and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry so far, but the team is giving him fewer than ten carries per game and clearly doesn’t trust him to handle the workload Chubb typically does.

