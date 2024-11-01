Former NFL GM Proposes Wild Myles Garrett Trade

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns have a much different vibe in the facility after taking down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 to put an end to a 5-game losing streak, and for the first time all season, things are looking up.

However, that doesn’t stop the media from cooking up insane trade ideas with just days to go before the trade deadline, and one former general manager has an idea for a Myles Garrett trade that would truly shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum appeared on Get Up Friday morning and threw out a proposal of Myles Garrett being sent to the Detroit Lions for Jahmyr Gibbs, three first-round picks, and a second-round pick, which was so outrageous it caused player-turned-analyst Ryan Clark to walk off set and have a seat off camera to compose himself.

.@RealTannenbaum cooks up a trade that would send Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions 😯@Realrclark25 couldn't believe it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DcD5WML2hG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 1, 2024

Tannenbaum said Gibbs is “a good player, but he’s replaceable” and believes the Lions are so good that the picks will be late in the first round, and added, “why wouldn’t they win the Super Bowl with Myles Garrett?”

Bart Scott countered by saying that Tannenbaum has the right team, but the wrong player, and the Lions should trade for Za’Darius Smith instead, which wouldn’t cost them nearly the price of a Garrett acquisition.

Many have expected the Lions to go get a pass rusher before the deadline due to Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending broken leg, but the Browns trading Garrett would send the wrong message to this fanbase.

Scott’s idea of trading Smith makes a lot more sense.

