Josh Cribbs Urges Browns Not To Trade 1 QB

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster right now.

Four of them are fully healthy and competing to be the starter.

Nevertheless, it’s not usual to see a team carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and one of them might be the odd man out.

With that in mind, former team star Josh Cribbs wondered whether they would look to trade Joe Flacco.

In the latest edition of his podcast, he urged the team not to give up on their veteran signal-caller.

“I want Flacco to stay,” Cribbs said.

Flacco is the Browns’ best shot at winning games and making the playoffs right now.

The coaching staff and front office might be on the hot seat after winning just three games last season, so they will likely go with Flacco as the starter.

Then again, that might not be in the team’s best interests.

The Browns need to figure out if they have their quarterback of the future on their current roster, and that will only happen if they give the other three signal-callers a fair shot to prove their worth.

Everybody knows what Flacco brings to the table at this point in his career, both good and bad, and even if he were to lead the team to a Super Bowl win – which seems unlikely – he would still be a short-term solution and a stopgap.

Still, that doesn’t mean he might not be a valuable asset, as veteran mentorship and leadership also matter.

But if a team comes knocking with an enticing offer, it might be hard for the Browns to pass.

