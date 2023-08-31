Browns Nation

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a huge investment to get Deshaun Watson.

They traded multiple valuable assets and then doubled down on that investment by giving him a huge contract extension, all despite the fact that he had been away from the game and was expected to be suspended.

As much as his struggles last season were reasonable and even expected, the same simply cannot happen this season.

That’s why sports analyst Joy Taylor believes there’s no more room for excuses, errors, or shortcomings; the Browns must be amongst the league’s elite teams next season.

Talking on “Speak” on FS1, Taylor explained that most of this roster was there when Baker Mayfield led them to a playoff win, so the expectations cannot be the same now that they have a better player at the quarterback position.

She pointed out the fact that Watson is in a better position now roster-wise and coaching-wise than he was in Houston, so they should expect similar — or even better — production.

Taylor claims that the Browns are paying Watson that much money to be a legit Super Bowl contender, not just to win some games or barely make the playoffs.

And while that could be a lot to ask of most teams in the league right now, she might be right on point here.

The Browns have one of the highest-earners at the QB position, so they need him to deliver as such.

Not making the playoffs again would be a catastrophe with this roster.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

