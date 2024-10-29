Browns Nation

Monday, October 28, 2024
Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston’s Performance

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens has sparked newfound optimism throughout the organization.

Despite facing significant odds with a new quarterback and play caller, the Browns showcased their potential on both sides of the ball.

While Deshaun Watson’s struggles had previously dampened spirits, Jameis Winston’s arrival has injected fresh energy into the team as they prepare for their upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Browns safety Juan Thornhill shared his candid thoughts about Winston’s performance with The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak.

“He was lights out. But he did have some passes that had me scared,” Thornhill admitted.

And as Thornhill suggests, Winston’s debut wasn’t without its close calls.

The Ravens nearly derailed two Browns scoring drives with near-interceptions.

Safety Eddie Jackson squandered a clear opportunity in the end zone, dropping a pass thrown directly to him. This mishap allowed the Browns to secure a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter.

An even more critical moment came with 1:04 left on the clock when Kyle Hamilton dropped what could have been a game-sealing interception.

Yet these close calls couldn’t overshadow Winston’s remarkable performance.

He threw for 334 yards – setting a record for the most passing yards by any Browns quarterback in their debut.

The offensive explosion marked a significant turning point for Cleveland, as the team surpassed 200 passing yards and 18 points for the first time this season.

Now, all eyes turn to Huntington Bank Field, where Jim Harbaugh’s squad awaits in what promises to be another compelling matchup.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Jameis Winston's First Start
Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

