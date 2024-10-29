Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens has sparked newfound optimism throughout the organization.

Despite facing significant odds with a new quarterback and play caller, the Browns showcased their potential on both sides of the ball.

While Deshaun Watson’s struggles had previously dampened spirits, Jameis Winston’s arrival has injected fresh energy into the team as they prepare for their upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Browns safety Juan Thornhill shared his candid thoughts about Winston’s performance with The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak.

“He was lights out. But he did have some passes that had me scared,” Thornhill admitted.

#Browns S Juan Thornhill on QB Jameis Winston: He was lights out. But he did have some passes that had me scared. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 28, 2024

And as Thornhill suggests, Winston’s debut wasn’t without its close calls.

The Ravens nearly derailed two Browns scoring drives with near-interceptions.

Safety Eddie Jackson squandered a clear opportunity in the end zone, dropping a pass thrown directly to him. This mishap allowed the Browns to secure a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Time to get Eddie Jackson on the JUGS machine pic.twitter.com/YjvFXx89W3 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 27, 2024

An even more critical moment came with 1:04 left on the clock when Kyle Hamilton dropped what could have been a game-sealing interception.

Kyle Hamilton with the worst dropped interception I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/XCEIIO2Ll1 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) October 27, 2024

Yet these close calls couldn’t overshadow Winston’s remarkable performance.

He threw for 334 yards – setting a record for the most passing yards by any Browns quarterback in their debut.

The offensive explosion marked a significant turning point for Cleveland, as the team surpassed 200 passing yards and 18 points for the first time this season.

Now, all eyes turn to Huntington Bank Field, where Jim Harbaugh’s squad awaits in what promises to be another compelling matchup.

