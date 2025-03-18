Juan Thornhill Removes His Browns Gear In Latest Hype Video

The Cleveland Browns signed Juan Thornhill with high expectations.

Given his Super Bowl experience, they hoped he would be a prime addition to their secondary defense.

Unfortunately, that was never the case.

And now that he was let go, he’s officially decided to join one of the team’s most hated rivals.

He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and wanted to get his new fans hyped up by sharing a clip of himself removing a Browns hat and replacing it with a Terrible Towel (via Matthew Luciow).

Juan Thornhill replaces his browns hat with A Terrible Towel and is blaring Renegade#steelers pic.twitter.com/6x9IMsZYcW — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) March 17, 2025

He’s officially gone full renegade, but it’s not like Browns fans should be surprised by any of this.

All things considered, it was hard to believe he could’ve done even more to infuriate the fans.

Thornhill had multiple run-ins with Browns’ supporters over the last couple of years.

From calling them ‘annoying’ and seemingly claiming that he wished he were playing for the Kansas City Chiefs to flat-out giving up midway through multiple plays, he was far from a fan favorite.

Thornhill was often hurt when he was with the team, and he didn’t seem to bring his best effort with him when he was actually on the field.

He hyped up Browns fans by getting a Browns tattoo shortly after signing with the team.

It will take a lot of hard work to cover that ink, and it will take even more to do so with a Steelers logo.

