Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

Since the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, they look like a different team.

Sure, the offense looked solid at times with Deshaun Watson beneath center, but when he went down with a season-ending injury, Browns fans lost all hope that their Super Bowl draught would end this year.

However, in the words of college football analyst Lee Corso, Flacco stepped onto the field and seemed to say, “Not so fast, my friend.”

Despite playing in half as many games as any other Browns quarterback, Flacco’s numbers look significantly more impressive than Watson’s, PJ Walker’s, or Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s.

Through three games, Flacco is 77-133 for 939 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions – matching Watson’s touchdown total and having just 176 fewer passing yards.

While his numbers are good, it’s how smooth and efficient the offense looks with him under center that has them back in talks as a potential Super Bowl candidate.

In fact, former NFL wideout and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman went so far as to say that Flacco’s Browns remind him of the Baltimore Ravens the year Flacco led them to a Super Bowl victory (via Pardon My Take on Twitter.)

“This Browns team reminds you of that Ravens team he won a Super Bowl on” pic.twitter.com/nZrdO6T3lF — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 22, 2023

Edelman mentioned that all Flacco needs to do is take care of the ball, be a game manager, and hit on the occasional deep ball in order for the Browns to have a chance at the Super Bowl this year.

He also mentioned that what Flacco has done this year is nothing short of remarkable, especially considering he was sitting on the couch several months ago.

If the Browns do indeed make a deep playoff run and end their Super Bowl draught, there’s no doubt that Flacco will be largely responsible.