Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

Dustin Hopkins is one of two Cleveland Browns players leading the field in Pro Bowl voting for good reason.

All he’s done is kick 33 field goals and 22 extra points to pass the legendary Phil Dawson in the Browns record books.

Now it looks like Hopkins is prepared to pass another Browns legend in overall points scored in a season.

Fred Greetham of the OBR shared on Twitter the stat sheet that shows how close Cleveland’s kicker is to the feat.

#Browns K Dustin Hopkins needs just 6 points to surpass Jim Brown for the most points by a Browns player in a season in franchise history.

With 121 points, Hopkins already ranks ahead of Dawson and another Browns great, Leroy Kelly.

And he sits just five points behind Cleveland’s biggest icon, Jim Brown, and his 1965 total of 126 points scored.

Brown rushed for 17 touchdowns and added four receiving touchdowns in that 14-game season in 1965.

And Ernie Green and Kelly took 148 carries and four touchdowns away from Brown on the way to an 11-4 record.

Cleveland’s last loss in 1965 came in the championship game to the Green Bay Packers.

Hopkins hopes the current Browns make a championship appearance in his record-setting season, too.

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey (133) is the only player with more points than Hopkins this year.

Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, and Justin Tucker sit one point behind Hopkins with three games to go.

Hopkins came to the Browns in a preseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles opted to go with youth after a competition with Cameron Dickerson ended in a dead heat.

Cleveland cut former fourth-round draft pick Cade York in favor of the ninth-year veteran.

York will make his 2023 debut on Monday with the New York Giants.