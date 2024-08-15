Browns Nation

Thursday, August 15, 2024
Justin Jefferson Praises 1 Browns CB

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass against Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during a joint training camp practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After the second consecutive day the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings squared off in joint practices, the takeaways from the process have been impressive for the AFC North squad.

Especially for Martin “M.J.” Emerson Jr.

The cornerback received high praise from Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson after the two athletes went toe-to-toe in multiple plays this afternoon.

“He’s definitely a tremendous corner, and we’ve been going at it this whole entire joint practice,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson praised Emerson for being a “long, physical corner” in what was his first matchup against the athlete.

The wide receiver added that Emerson will be a problem on the field for opponents to solve this season.

“He’s definitely going to cause some problems out there on the field,” Jefferson said.

The Cleveland Browns’ official Twitter account shared a video of some of the work these two athletes put in today with Emerson getting the pick in the endzone against Jefferson.

Jefferson set the record for the highest non-quarterback athlete contract his offseason when he signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings that included $100 million in guaranteed compensation.

The Minnesota receiver praised Cleveland’s staunch defense as a whole, calling his joint practice efforts “great work” for him and his teammates.

Cleveland returns the core of their defensive unit from last season with only a handful of individuals not returning for the Browns.

The Browns were among the league’s best units in 2023 as the team allowed the fewest yards in the league and the fewest passing yards in the NFL.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Mike Hall's Injury
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

