Browns Nation

Friday, January 31, 2025
Kareem Hunt Has Honest Admission About His Time With Browns

Kareem Hunt Has Honest Admission About His Time With Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans might be starting to feel like they’re on the set of “Groundhog Day.”

The Browns let Kareem Hunt walk in the offseason, a move that was questioned by many.

Hunt had some positive games in Cleveland, but he didn’t do enough to give the Browns confidence in keeping him around.

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed him during the season, which has turned out well for them thus far.

Hunt got another chance to showcase what he can do in the NFL, and the Chiefs have utilized him in several situations, a big reason why they made it back to the Super Bowl.

This is just one example of a player who has left the Browns to find greater success elsewhere, with Baker Mayfield being another.

Radio shows and media members talked to players from both Super Bowl teams leading up to the big game, and Hunt was asked about his transition from Cleveland to Kansas City, as Sports Radio 810 WHB reported on X.

“I tried everything to help when I was in Cleveland, bring one there, but look, it’s not easy,” Hunt said.

As Hunt pointed out, he did everything he could with the Browns, but it wasn’t enough to help them win the Super Bowl or take them on a deep playoff run.

Browns fans might be frustrated with the team for letting another quality player slip through their fingertips, as this trend has become all too familiar to them.

NEXT:  Analyst Says Browns Fans Should Be Paying Attention To 1 TE Prospect
Browns Nation