Kareem Hunt Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns have another crisis on their hands right now.

Myles Garrett stole all the headlines with his trade request, and he’s been the talk of the week so far.

With that in mind, NFL reporter P.J. Ziegler reached out to Kareem Hunt, one of Garrett’s former teammates, to gather his thoughts on the matter.

When asked about it, Hunt expressed some surprise at the news since he understood how much he cared for the team and the community.

I caught up with #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt at Opening Night and asked him about Myles Garrett and his trade request. #Browns pic.twitter.com/kQW8mXi5SV — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 4, 2025

On the other hand, he recognizes his position, as he is getting older and wants to win while experiencing what it’s like to play in a Super Bowl.

Hunt stated that he wanted the best for a great player like Garrett, adding that he knows just how hard he’s worked and how much he’s done to try and make the Browns a Super Bowl contender.

When discussing the current state of the Browns, Hunt stated that the team had several talented and experienced players, so he genuinely believed they could compete at a high level.

Hunt gets it.

He’s been on both sides and, after a couple of years in Cleveland, is getting ready to play in a Super Bowl.

Garrett is one of the best players of all time, and he’s left it all on the gridiron on every single snap.

As tough as it is for the fans, he’s earned the right to fulfill his dreams and goals, even if it’s not in Northeast Ohio.

NEXT:

New Details Emerge About Myles Garrett's Frustration With Browns