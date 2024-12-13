Kareem Hunt Reveals His Thoughts On Returning To Cleveland

Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs will bring one former Cleveland Brown player back to the stadium where he resurrected his career.

The Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt found a home in Cleveland after the 2018 NFL season, leaving Kansas City without any fanfare due to the off-the-field issues he faced that year.

While with Cleveland, he served as a backup for much of his five seasons with the Browns, earning over one-third of his total rushing yards during head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first season leading the team.

After the 2023 season, the Browns decided to move on from the talented running back, giving him the opportunity to return to Kansas City this season after their leading rusher Isiah Pacheco was injured during a Week 2 contest.

Now, he’ll make another homecoming this weekend, returning to Cleveland for the first time since playing with the Browns last season.

Earlier this week, he revealed his thoughts about his second homecoming of the 2024 NFL regular season.

“I’m definitely excited to see my family (and) see some of my close guys on the team and definitely battle,” he told reporters in Kansas City Wednesday. “I definitely had a good time. I spent the last five years there (in Cleveland) so it’s kind of different to be on the other side.”

He’s made the most of his opportunities this year, recording 608 rushing yards on 108 carries and five rushing touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 20 passes for 148 yards in 2024.

Pacheco returned to duty against the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of November, and the third-year player has suited up for both of the Chiefs’ contests since then.

