Bubba Ventrone Reveals Browns’ Plans For Kickoff Changes

The NFL announced in March that a new kickoff procedure will be implemented during the 2024 regular season, moving the defenders closer to the return team to avoid injuries from high-speed collisions.

Special team coaches have been working overtime putting together the best method to attack this rule change, both from an offensive and defensive point of view.

Browns special teams coach Ray “Bubba” Ventrone revealed how Cleveland plans to handle the kickoff changes this season.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared a video of Ventrone this week as he discussed what types of players fans can expect to see lined up for kickoffs this year.

“Quite a bit of skill players as far as the body types we repped,” Ventroe said.

#Browns Bubba Ventrone on how personnel could change due to new kickoff rules. pic.twitter.com/h6L54Rmt9k — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 30, 2024

For returning kickoffs, Ventrone said that the team has employed “pretty much all of our skill players back there.”

Ventrone listed the wide receiver, tight end, and running back positions as players that have received reps as the coach plans to get ball handlers involved in the new kickoff play.

On covering kickoffs, Ventrone said that more defensive players have been involved, including “bigger body types” now that individuals do not have to sprint over 40 yards down the field to get in position for tackles.

The new rule allows the defense to line up at an opponent’s 40-yard line and places at least seven returning team players at their 35-yard line.

Neither the returning nor defending team can move until the ball touches the ground or one of the two returners in the designated landing zone.

