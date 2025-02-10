Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Appears To Hint At His Playing Status

The Cleveland Browns suffered several losses last season to its defensive unit.

Those losses include a mid-season trade of defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions and an early October season-ending injury for Alex Wright.

Perhaps few losses were as poignant as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the two teams’ first matchup, Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field with a neck injury, sustaining that from a hit against Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Since then, the Browns and Owusu-Koramoah have been tight-lipped about his potential return to the field, providing few glimpses into his recovery and prognosis.

The linebacker may have shared the most promising piece of news on Sunday as he watched Super Bowl LIX.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook shared Owusu-Koramoah’s Instagram picture of a screenshot from the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that social media post, the 25-year-old appeared to hint at his possible playing status with the message it included.

“I will say, as a competitor, it is tough to just watch the Super Bowl,” Owusu-Koramoah wrote on the picture.

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whose injury status is still in the air, shared this on social media last night: pic.twitter.com/RHAEZAW5Wz — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 10, 2025

During their end-of-the-year press conferences, neither general manager Andrew Berry nor head coach Kevin Stefanski provided details about Owusu-Koramoah’s status for the 2025 season.

Last year, Owusu-Koramoah entered the campaign fresh off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

He recorded 101 tackles, six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions that season.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah played only eight games, but the linebacker notched 61 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception for the Browns.

