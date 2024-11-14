Ken Dorsey Notes An Adjustment That Will Be Made With Running Game

The Cleveland Browns aren’t where they hoped to be at this point in the season.

They’ve won just two of their nine games, and it seems unlikely they’ll make the playoffs.

Notably, most of their struggles have had to do with their offense.

The offensive line was banged up and underperformed, Deshaun Watson failed to step up, and the running game wasn’t as dominant as it’s been in the past.

Considering that, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talked about how the team would make some adjustments.

Per Scott Petrak, the team will “dial back” on the running schemes that haven’t worked out and will lean solely on those that have made the players feel comfortable.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey said after studying the struggling run game they've found schemes that have had success and they can lean on in which the players are more comfortable. Will scale back schemes that haven't worked as well. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 14, 2024

Truthfully, waiting until Week 11 to make those adjustments might be a little too late.

Even so, they could use the remainder of the season to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The Browns used to have a strong running game under Alex Van Pelt, but that hasn’t been the case with Dorsey leading the way.

Granted, having a makeshift offensive line with a new offensive line coach has also affected their ability to run the ball efficiently, and constantly trailing in games has also made them shy away from the run.

Hopefully, a healthier Nick Chubb and some different schemes will take some pressure off Jameis Winston’s shoulders, and the team’s offense will show some signs of life in the season’s final stretch.

