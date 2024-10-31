Ken Dorsey Reveals Why He Prefers To Call Plays From Upstairs

The Cleveland Browns took a different approach to their offense on Sunday.

For the first time all season — and since he was appointed as the team’s head coach — Kevin Stefanski wasn’t in charge of calling the plays on offense.

Ken Dorsey finally took the reins, and he went upstairs to get a better look at the game when doing so.

The results were quite positive.

The Browns had their best offensive performance of the season, and while Jameis Winston deserves a lot of credit for that, the play-calling also helped the flow of the game.

When asked about his decision to head to the booth instead of standing on the sidelines, Dorsey claimed that it allowed him to watch the game better (via Scott Petrak).

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on why he likes being upstairs as play caller: You see the game very differently. It's almost like playing a video game. You see things unfold as it's happening.

You rely on coaches on field for what's going on down there. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 31, 2024

There are different styles, and we could make a case for both of them.

Some believe that staying on the sidelines is better for getting a true feel of the game and the emotions and making quick decisions.

Being upstairs, however, allows the coordinator and coaches to pick things up in real-time, as they have a better, deeper, and more complete vision of the field.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that the team gets the job done, regardless of where it’s observed.

The Browns need to be almost perfect for the rest of the way, and the Dorsey-Winston duo will have a lot of weight on their shoulders to lead the team through this complicated journey.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney