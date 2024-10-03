Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Getting David Njoku Back

The Cleveland Browns are missing several key pieces, but help might finally be on the way for them.

David Njoku has been out since the season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s back at practice.

The star tight end practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis and he could play in Week 5 vs. the Washington Commanders.

When asked about that, OC Ken Dorsey raved about his importance and all the things he does for the team (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on what getting David Njoku back in the passing game and helping as a blocker will do for the offense. pic.twitter.com/Gbtzix2oz5 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 3, 2024

Dorsey argued that Njoku wasn’t only crucial as a pass catcher but also in terms of protection.

And given how much the offense has struggled behind a makeshift, banged-up offensive line, getting a player like Njoku back could be a huge boost for them.

Njoku should be able to practice in full at some point in the week, barring a setback.

Needless to say, having him on the field should ease some of Deshaun Watson’s many struggles.

Njoku is a great blocker in the run game, so he could open up some gaps for Jerome Ford, who’s also had a slow start to the season.

He had four receptions for 44 yards vs. the Cowboys and was coming off a breakout year last season, earning the first Pro Bowl nod in his career and logging a career-best 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With Amari Cooper struggling with drops and the Browns sitting on a disappointing 1-3 record, they will gladly welcome as much help as they can get before Sunday’s game.

