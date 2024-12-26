Ken Dorsey Was Asked If Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is A Starting NFL QB

The Cleveland Browns are sticking with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting quarterback for their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland – who owns a 3-12 record – will finish the regular season with contests against the Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, allowing the team to see what reserves like Thompson-Robinson offer future iterations of the Browns’ roster.

Thompson-Robinson said last week he hoped to prove himself with these opportunities to earn a role as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

When asked about Thompson-Robinson’s chances of being a starting quarterback beyond the 2024 season, assistant coach Ken Dorsey paused before providing an interesting answer to this query.

“Right now, I’d love to be able to answer the question. I’m just so focused on what we’re trying to accomplish right now. All quarterbacks improve as they get into the league, and they get game reps, and I think Dorian is going to continue to grow with every single rep he gets. Where that leads in the future is to be determined. Hopefully, right now, his focus and all of our focus is on winning this game,” Dorsey said.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey asked if he sees enough in DTR to be an NFL starting QB pic.twitter.com/TtyNBbTmf7 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 26, 2024

His noncommital answer is befitting of Dorsey as he often straddles the line instead as a coach without giving full-throated support or answers on controversial questions.

Still, Thompson-Robinson will start his fifth NFL game on Sunday against the Dolphins in just his second season.

In two seasons, Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 697 yards in 13 appearances, completing one touchdown pass while throwing nine interceptions.

