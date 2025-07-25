Mike Greenberg Warns Browns About Making QB ‘Mistake’

The 2025 NFL Draft produced one of the most surprising storylines when Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round after being projected as a potential first-round selection throughout much of the pre-draft process.

The Cleveland Browns ultimately selected Sanders, but the young quarterback finds himself fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg addressed the topic on a recent segment of Get Up, expressing strong support for Sanders.

Greenberg emphasized that the young quarterback deserves a legitimate shot and cautioned that overlooking him in favor of more experienced options could prove to be a costly misstep.

“Shedeur Sanders was the most under-drafted player that I’ve ever seen… If he is, what every evaluator I spoke to and heard from says he is, then I think he does all the things that a rookie quarterback needs to do to be ready to start. Whether it’s week 1 or week 4 or week 7, I believe we see Shedeur on the field early this year. In my opinion, if they don’t find a way for Shedeur Sanders to get enough reps, to at least have a chance to show you what he can or can’t do, then that’s a mistake,” Greenberg said.

🔥 Shedeur Browns QB1. #12 to Start Sooner Than Later "Shedeur was the most under-drafted player I've ever seen. If the Browns don't find a way for #12 to get enough reps, then that's a mistake" 📽️ @GetUpESPN https://t.co/CKLE71Zife pic.twitter.com/KNjeZhJ9Nc — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 24, 2025

Early training camp reports suggest Sanders has displayed the poise and accuracy that made him successful at Colorado, earning praise from coaching staff members who have been impressed with his football intelligence and work ethic.

His arm strength and improvisational skills have drawn attention during practice sessions, while his commitment to extra work has been evident through additional film study and late practice reps.

The growing sentiment among analysts and fans mirrors Greenberg’s assessment that Sanders could represent Cleveland’s long-term solution at quarterback.

Whether the Browns recognize that potential before the regular season begins remains uncertain, but continued strong performances could force the organization’s hand in elevating him up the depth chart.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprising QB Move