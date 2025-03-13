Kenny Pickett Has Honest Admission About His Trade To Browns

The NFL offseason has a way of delivering unexpected twists that catch even the most connected insiders off guard.

Such was the case when the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns orchestrated a quarterback swap that seemed to materialize from thin air.

With minimal warning and even less speculation, Kenny Pickett found himself heading to Cleveland while Dorian Thompson-Robinson was bound for Philadelphia.

As it turns out, the trade caught Pickett himself completely by surprise.

He recently opened up about his initial reaction to the trade.

“Pickett says speaking to the Eagles in exit meetings, he knew a trade was possible but was a bit surprised his landing spot was in Cleveland,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN wrote on X.

The trade sent Pickett to the Browns with the Eagles receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and Thompson-Robinson.

The move positioned Pickett to enter Cleveland’s quarterback competition with a genuine shot at competing for meaningful playing time.

The Browns, still searching for their franchise quarterback, hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

While this suggests Pickett might not be viewed as the long-term solution, it gives him a chance to showcase his abilities and potentially change minds within the organization.

What makes the trade particularly intriguing is how it materialized completely under the radar.

In an era when trade rumors swirl constantly, this move caught everyone — including Pickett — by surprise.

Speculation about Cleveland’s draft plans has dominated headlines, with no one predicting Pickett would be joining the team.

