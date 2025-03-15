Kenny Pickett Reveals His Thoughts On Browns Pursuing Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns just traded for a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Now, they could sign another one.

That might be a bit of a nightmare for Kenny Pickett, who requested to be traded as soon as the Steelers signed Russell Wilson last offseason

Nevertheless, when asked about the possibility of the Browns signing Wilson, the former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller claimed that he would be okay with it:

“Yeah, that’s fine with me,” Pickett said. “As long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for. So having that opportunity is awesome as a player, so I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building.”

Pickett chose to be a backup somewhere else instead of competing with Wilson for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers never put him in a position to succeed, and, more than that, it felt like they had given up on him.

That likely was why he chose to pursue another opportunity elsewhere.

Once a player feels like a team has lost faith in him, there’s not much point in sticking around; that won’t change.

Whatever the case, chances are the Browns brought him in to be the team’s third-stringer, and while he’s still young and might turn out to be better than he’s looked so far, he’s going to have a tough time finding his way to the field.

