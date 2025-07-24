Kenny Pickett Reveals How He Can Win QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns haven’t given much indication as to which of their four quarterbacks is going to win the Week 1 starting job, as Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all reportedly still in the mix.

The common sentiment is that it will be between the two veterans to open the season as the starter, with Pickett recently revealing what he believes the key factor to winning the competition to be.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip of Pickett speaking with the media at training camp, and he said that what the coaches are looking for above all else is consistency.

“Consistency. I think that’s what coaches are looking for. A guy that’s consistent, that’s the same guy every day that they can count on. They can call any play; they know that we’ll get them out of a bad play. If a shot’s called and it’s not there, we’ll check it down. Just good quarterback play that can help this team win games, because that’s what it’s all about. We’re all here to win, and that’s all I’m concerned about,” Pickett said.

#Browns Kenny Pickett on what he must do to win the 4 way QB competition: pic.twitter.com/u0hDuK53Ql — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2025

The Browns were adamant that Pickett would get every opportunity to start after trading a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for him, and all signs point to the team upholding its word.

He is a strong fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and he gave the appropriate answer when asked about what he has to do to win this job.

This offense hasn’t had consistency at quarterback since Baker Mayfield, and the main goal for this season is to figure out if any of these QBs can be the long-term solution at the position.

Cleveland’s never-ending revolving door of quarterbacks has to end for this franchise to finally start winning games consistently, and there are some in the facility who certainly believe Pickett can be that guy.

NEXT:

Browns QB Named Among Potential Cut Candidates