Kenny Pickett’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Trade

The life of NFL players is stressful, but it can be equally as stressful for their spouses.

Players can be uprooted at almost any time, being traded to new franchises with little notice.

For new Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, the move from his previous franchise in Philadelphia will be a short distance compared to cross-country trades.

That could be one reason that his wife Amy Pickett is pleased that he’ll be joining the Browns for the upcoming campaign.

Pickett’s wife shared a three-word message on social media to reveal her excitement about her husband’s new team.

“That’s my dawg,” Pickett’s wife wrote, adding a fire and puppy emoji to her Instagram story post with Kenny wearing a Browns uniform.

Another reason Pickett’s wife could be excited about the change is her husband’s potential to become a starter in the NFL again.

Pickett started only one game last season against the Dallas Cowboys, helping the Eagles win that contest 41-7.

Previously, Pickett started multiple games over two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he joined the franchise as a first-round pick in 2022.

During his time with the Steelers, Pickett was 14-10, posting a winning record each season.

Pittsburgh decided to clear the quarterback room in 2024, shipping Pickett to Philadelphia.

The Browns have indicated to Pickett that he will have a chance to win the starting role this season.

Currently, Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster with last year’s starter Deshaun Watson recovering from an Achilles injury.

Cleveland will certainly add to their quarterback room this offseason after carrying three quarterbacks for the entire 2024 season.

