Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, March 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kenny Pickett’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Trade

Kenny Pickett’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Trade

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kenny Pickett’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Trade
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The life of NFL players is stressful, but it can be equally as stressful for their spouses.

Players can be uprooted at almost any time, being traded to new franchises with little notice.

For new Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, the move from his previous franchise in Philadelphia will be a short distance compared to cross-country trades.

That could be one reason that his wife Amy Pickett is pleased that he’ll be joining the Browns for the upcoming campaign.

Pickett’s wife shared a three-word message on social media to reveal her excitement about her husband’s new team.

“That’s my dawg,” Pickett’s wife wrote, adding a fire and puppy emoji to her Instagram story post with Kenny wearing a Browns uniform.

Another reason Pickett’s wife could be excited about the change is her husband’s potential to become a starter in the NFL again.

Pickett started only one game last season against the Dallas Cowboys, helping the Eagles win that contest 41-7.

Previously, Pickett started multiple games over two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he joined the franchise as a first-round pick in 2022.

During his time with the Steelers, Pickett was 14-10, posting a winning record each season.

Pittsburgh decided to clear the quarterback room in 2024, shipping Pickett to Philadelphia.

The Browns have indicated to Pickett that he will have a chance to win the starting role this season.

Currently, Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster with last year’s starter Deshaun Watson recovering from an Achilles injury.

Cleveland will certainly add to their quarterback room this offseason after carrying three quarterbacks for the entire 2024 season.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Breaks Silence About New Contract Extension
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation