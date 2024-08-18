Kevin Stefanski Addresses 4 OL Statuses After Vikings Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns were bit by the injury bug throughout much of the 2023 regular season with as many as a dozen starters missing significant playing time with injuries.

Cleveland’s offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season as three tackles – rookie Dawand Jones and veterans Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills – were lost to season-ending knee issues during the previous season.

That same injury bug is beginning to bite the Browns again despite having yet to take a snap during the 2024 regular season.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared an update on four offensive linemen by head coach Kevin Stefanski, sharing the coach’s response on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

#Browns offensive tackle injury updates:

– T Hakeem Adenji will miss some time with a knee injury.

– T Jedrick Wills won’t practice this week but continues to rehab.

– T Germain Ifedi is okay following hand injury

– T James Hudson lll is out this week with an ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/vykk4NWf2A — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 18, 2024

Wills – who has yet to participate with the team this year – will remain sidelined this week as the team enters its final training camp practices before heading west to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Additionally, three tackles – Hakeem Adeniji, Germain Ifedi, and James Hudson III – were all sidelined during the Vikings’ preseason contest yesterday with injuries received during the game.

Both Adeniji and Hudson will be out this week as they recover from a knee and ankle injury, respectively.

Ifedi – a veteran tackle the Browns signed this offseason – will be able to participate in the final preseason game despite suffering a hand injury against the Vikings.

Despite having a 90-man roster, Cleveland’s depth at the position is razor-thin as Conklin also has not participated in any preseason training camp practices, likely leading the team to sign more players this week for depth purposes.

