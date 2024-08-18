Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Rookie WRs

After sitting out much of the offseason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has returned to action during the team’s training camp and played in both preseason contests.

Against the Vikings, Thompson-Robinson piloted an offense that had multiple young receivers looking to make the 53-man roster this season.

Despite playing with unseasoned athletes, Thompson-Robinson finished the game by completing 13 of 17 passes for 126 yards with an interception.

After the game, analyst Camryn Justice caught up with Thompson-Robinson to get his thoughts about working with the inexperienced wide receivers.

“Really working with the rookie receivers right now, and they done a great job,” Thompson-Robinson surmised after the team’s 27-12 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Caught up with #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field after the game to talk about his start tonight. pic.twitter.com/pvWY4Z6uro — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2024

Thompson-Robinson – who is only in his second year playing in the league – had a second strong showing after going 14-of-18 through the air with 134 yards in his team’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Throughout the preseason, Thompson-Robinson is the only quarterback who has led the Browns on a touchdown drive – one each of the first two games, something neither quarterback Jameis Winston nor Tyler Huntley can claim thus far.

Thompson-Robinson acknowledged that getting the start helped him to increase his focus on the preseason game, especially after last week’s work in the second half of the loss to the Packers, which allowed him to “get (his) feet back under (him).”

“The focus was, obviously, starting fast, starting clean, which I felt like we did,” Thompson-Robinson said, adding the team’s strong start “kind of tapered off toward the last couple drives.”

