Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerome Ford Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Offense

Jerome Ford Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Offense

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start after their Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it is somewhat promising, especially considering their problems.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to confound people by playing well beneath the Pro Bowl level he was consistently at as a member of the Houston Texans, and star running Nick Chubb is still out after last year’s disastrous knee injury.

The Browns only scored 18 points in Sunday’s win, but running back Jerome Ford feels they had a great balance between their ground game and their air attack.

On Sunday, Ford had seven carries and gained 64 yards to help his team’s cause.

The game was an oddity as none of Cleveland’s skill players scored a single touchdown — their only touchdown came on a one-yard run by Watson late in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came to within three points midway through the fourth quarter, but Alex Wright’s safety on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 1:48 left helped seal the victory for the Browns.

They could have a real opportunity to establish a solid record by early October, as they will face the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders over the next three weeks before they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

As was the case last season, defense saved the day for Cleveland versus the Jaguars — they forced Lawrence into a bad performance in which he went 14 of 30 and had no passing touchdowns.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates

10 hours ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR To Undergo Surgery

11 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Through First 2 Games

15 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Hold Back On Deshaun Watson's Performance

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Play Called Into Question After Jaguars Contest

12 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performances In Week 2

15 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns wearing a Guardian Cap during the 3rd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes History In Browns' Victory

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status Revealed After Jaguars' Game

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals He Played Through Pain Against Jaguars

14 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jay Glazer 'Screwed Up' Detail About Deshaun Watson's Contract

15 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jacksonville Jaguars fans cheer during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Myles Garrett Reveals How A Play On Jaguars' Stadium Name Fueled Browns

16 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston's Play

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski 'Won't Forget' Strange Ending To Jaguars' Game

17 hours ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Status Updates For David Bell, Ogbo Okoronkwo

16 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Using 'All Of Our Guys'

17 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Doesn't Hold Back Criticism After Deshaun Watson's Comments

17 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Adds To Impressive Record Against Jaguars

1 day ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Hold Back In Post-Game Team Speech

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fans React To Browns' Big Win Over Jaguars Sunday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after kicking a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Corey Bojorquez Comes Up Big In Browns' Win Over Jaguars

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals What He Heard About Deshaun Watson This Week At Practice

1 day ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Surprisingly Place 7 Players On Inactive List For Today's Game

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Floyd Womack Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Can Beat Jaguars

2 days ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Walsh Jesuit Honored Mike Vrabel With Jersey Retirement

2 days ago

Browns Nation