Jerome Ford Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start after their Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it is somewhat promising, especially considering their problems.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to confound people by playing well beneath the Pro Bowl level he was consistently at as a member of the Houston Texans, and star running Nick Chubb is still out after last year’s disastrous knee injury.

The Browns only scored 18 points in Sunday’s win, but running back Jerome Ford feels they had a great balance between their ground game and their air attack.

On Sunday, Ford had seven carries and gained 64 yards to help his team’s cause.

The game was an oddity as none of Cleveland’s skill players scored a single touchdown — their only touchdown came on a one-yard run by Watson late in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came to within three points midway through the fourth quarter, but Alex Wright’s safety on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 1:48 left helped seal the victory for the Browns.

They could have a real opportunity to establish a solid record by early October, as they will face the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders over the next three weeks before they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

As was the case last season, defense saved the day for Cleveland versus the Jaguars — they forced Lawrence into a bad performance in which he went 14 of 30 and had no passing touchdowns.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates