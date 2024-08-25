Kevin Stefanski Claims Deshaun Watson ‘Ready To Roll’ Against Cowboys

Two weeks ago, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained that quarterback Deshaun Watson would sit the second preseason contest – along with every other starter – to prepare for his return against the Seattle Seahawks.

But after multiple injuries to backup tackles occurred, Stefanski changed his tune in the week leading up to the Seattle contest.

Saturday night, Watson rested during the final preseason contest due to Stefanski’s reversal, and the 6-foot-4 quarterback did not play a single snap during any of the team’s three preseason contests.

After the Seahawks game – a 37-33 loss that wrapped up a winless preseason for the Browns – Stefanski addressed his decision to rest Watson and said the starting quarterback is prepared for the regular season (via Daniel Oyefusi).

“Very, very confident in the amount of work that he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week 1,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski added his reasons for not playing Watson included the lack of supporting cast around him as veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, tight end David Njoku, and guard Joel Bitonio rested during the game, too.

“With considerations to the guys who were out on offense, not just the offensive line, just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski added.

Cleveland will open the regular season in two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys, and the analysts have shared that the expected first-team offense has yet to perform together during any of the preseason games or the team’s joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings.

