Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco returned to the Cleveland Browns practice squad after leading the team to a 31-27 victory.

Many casual fans who are uncertain about practice squad rules are wondering why, and even some of those who know the rules wonder when Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry will sign Flacco to the regular roster.

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network shared on Twitter the blunt answer from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

Stefanski says not to worry about it and that it will work itself out.

There is no denying that Flacco deserves a place on the Browns’ 53-man roster.

After all, Stefanski named the veteran passer his starting quarterback for the rest of this season, but the NFL is a business, and Andrew Berry is among the best at managing NFL business.

Flacco can spend another week on the practice squad before the Browns have to make a commitment.

Players can be called up three times before they either have to be signed or hit the waiver wire.

Technically, any NFL team can attempt to sign Flacco this week before the team’s next game against the Chicago Bears, but the quarterback would have to want to abandon his starting role in Cleveland for the other opportunity.

The Browns can still save a roster spot for another week by keeping the veteran quarterback on the taxi squad.

Moving right tackle Dawand Jones to injured reserve also gives Berry the option to sign Flacco before the Bears game.

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

