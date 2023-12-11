Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

The Cleveland Browns simply cannot catch a break.

At this point, it seems like every time they win a game, they lose a major contributor.

With no Deshaun Watson or Nick Chubb, they’ve now lost rookie right tackle Dawand Jones for the remainder of the season.

The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, and he had to miss Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, he’ll have to undergo surgery on his knee, and that’s a massive blow for an offensive line that’ll now struggle to give Joe Flacco time and space to operate.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski lamented the loss of his stellar rookie, raving about how much growth he had gone throughout the course of the season (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Dawand Jones' season-ending knee injury: "I've seen Dawand makes great strides on and off the field. We have a great room. That offensive line room, that's a room that is great for a young player. I thought he got better as season went on." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 11, 2023

Stefanski stated that he had learned a lot from the offensive line room and that Jones had gotten a lot better as the season progressed.

This Browns team has been extremely resilient, and it seems like nothing, not even these kinds of blows, has been able to slow them down.

They’ll surely need that next man up mentality to get through the finish line.

Up next, the Browns have dates with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals.

None of those games will be easy, especially with a makeshift team and multiple pieces stepping up for their injured counterparts.

Then again, the team is still 8-5 despite all this, so there will always be a reason to stay optimistic.