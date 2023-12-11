Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns simply cannot catch a break.

At this point, it seems like every time they win a game, they lose a major contributor.

With no Deshaun Watson or Nick Chubb, they’ve now lost rookie right tackle Dawand Jones for the remainder of the season.

The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, and he had to miss Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, he’ll have to undergo surgery on his knee, and that’s a massive blow for an offensive line that’ll now struggle to give Joe Flacco time and space to operate.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski lamented the loss of his stellar rookie, raving about how much growth he had gone throughout the course of the season (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

Stefanski stated that he had learned a lot from the offensive line room and that Jones had gotten a lot better as the season progressed.

This Browns team has been extremely resilient, and it seems like nothing, not even these kinds of blows, has been able to slow them down.

They’ll surely need that next man up mentality to get through the finish line.

Up next, the Browns have dates with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals.

None of those games will be easy, especially with a makeshift team and multiple pieces stepping up for their injured counterparts.

Then again, the team is still 8-5 despite all this, so there will always be a reason to stay optimistic.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

2 hours ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

1 day ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Insider Shares Latest Trevor Lawrence Update For Browns Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Browns Agree To Contract Extension With Key Defender

1 day ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 14 Game Prediction: Jaguars At Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Waive Veteran QB

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Suffer Notable Loss For Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Insider Reveals Major Amari Cooper Health Update

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Martin Emerson Jr.'s Remarkable Stat

2 days ago

Browns Reporter Wants 1 QB To 'Keep Building' Against Jaguars

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst States A Clear Difference Between Browns QBs

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Gets Honest About His Relationship With Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He Won't Name a Starting QB Friday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Reporter Issues a Warning About 1 'Explosive' Browns Duo

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Coach Names 1 Player That Brings A 'Big Spark' To The Defense

3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Doug Pederson Refuses To Confirm Trevor Lawrence Status For Browns Game

3 days ago

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

No more pages to load