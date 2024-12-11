Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Comments On Dustin Hopkins' Status At Kicker

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Dustin Hopkins’ Status At Kicker

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ kicker woes continue.

Veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins will stay as the starter for the time being.

Nevertheless, that could change before Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a report by Browns insider Fred Greetham, coach Kevin Stefanski claimed that the team would figure things out at the position after signing Riley Patterson.

The team added Patterson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Dustin Hopkins is a proven veteran, but he’s struggled mightily this season.

The team signed him to a three-year contract extension earlier in the campaign, but he’s gone through a major slump over the past month and a half.

He’s now missed six of his last nine field goal attempts, including two huge misses in the divisional loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s currently sitting on a career-worst 64% of success this season, knocking down just 16 of 25.

He’s missed five of 17 from inside the 50-yard line and four of eight from beyond that mark.

He had been perfect from beyond 50 yards just last season, knocking down eight of eight.

The Browns turned to a familiar face by bringing back Patterson, who joined the team last Christmas to replace the injured Hopkins.

He played in the final two regular-season games, successfully making his only field goal attempt and six of his seven PATs.

He also played in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Given how much Hopkins has struggled, the job could become his.

Browns Nation